“You want to put a big bubble over them,” said Steve Jurich, executive director of Camp Fire in Spokane, Wash., who had the unpleasant duty of shutting down his organization’s sleepaway camp in northern Idaho this month because of the unhealthy air. In these past two summers, Jurich’s camps have never lost a day to the pandemic; masks kept operations going. But for two summers in a row, he has had to shut down one of his camps temporarily because the air was too foul to play outside.