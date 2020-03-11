Workers told investigators that while batteries are supposed to be removed from vehicles before they’re received at the yard, some occasionally slip through, the Star Tribune reported.
Over 100 fire departments responded to the blaze, which sent up a thick plume of black smoke. Residents of the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis were not asked to evacuate.
Northern Metal moved its shredding operation from Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered it shut down because of high levels of air pollution and inaccurately recorded pollution.
