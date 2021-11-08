Referring to himself as a “private citizen,” Obama was received at COP26 like a head of state, drawing more onlookers in the conference complex drawing more onlookers in the conference complex than Prince Charles and inspiring standing ovations at the start and end of his speech. Obama was informal in demeanor, and skipped the tie for his charcoal suit, but his message was all business: He chided China and Russia for skipping the conference, reminded attendees of his own work on climate change and emphasized that “time really is running out” to avert the worst consequences of a warming planet. He also played cheerleader for U.S. negotiators, trying out a music-industry analogy to describe his relationship to former Secretary of State John F. Kerry, now President Biden’s special envoy for climate.