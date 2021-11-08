But in a sign of the complex task facing the 44th U.S. president, and other world leaders, Obama spent a large portion of his 44-minute speech not addressing delegates in the room but young people outside of it, urging them to “stay angry” but to also vote climate-conscious candidates into office and to empathize with fellow citizens who are resistant to transforming society.
“We can’t just yell at them or say they’re ignorant,” Obama said at the Scottish Event Campus, along the River Clyde. “We can’t just tweet at them. It’s not enough to inconvenience them through blocking traffic in a protest. We actually have to listen to their objections and understand the reluctance of some ordinary people to see their countries move too fast on climate change.”
Referring to himself as a “private citizen,” Obama was received at COP26 like a head of state, drawing more onlookers in the conference complex than Prince Charles and inspiring standing ovations at the start and end of his speech. Obama was informal in demeanor and skipped the tie for his charcoal suit, but his message was all business: He chided China and Russia for skipping the conference, reminded attendees of his own work on climate change and emphasized that “time really is running out” to avert the worst consequences of a warming planet. He also played cheerleader for U.S. negotiators, trying out a music-industry analogy to describe his relationship to former Secretary of State John F. Kerry, now President Biden’s special envoy for climate.
“I am John Kerry’s hype man today,” Obama told a private gathering of delegates before his speech. “I am John Kerry’s DJ Khaled.”
The spectacle of COP26: Inside with diplomats and carbon counters, outside with protesters and their manure
This summer, over dinner with their wives, Kerry and Obama discussed how the former president could contribute on climate. Kerry was enthusiastic about Obama attending COP26, and Biden administration officials welcomed the participation of a former president who remains popular abroad.
Still, key players at this month’s summit are well aware of how America has yet to fully deliver on its promises.
“Mr. President, seeing you here reminds me of COP21 in Paris,” Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama told Obama on Monday, before adding: “The USA is woefully short of paying its fair share of climate finance.”
Obama’s arrival gives “important momentum” to negotiations in this second and final week of COP26, said German State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth.
Global views of U.S. leadership sunk to a nadir after Trump took office in 2017, setting record lows in every one of the 13 countries polled during that period by the Pew Research Center. So far, Biden’s presidency has reversed that negative trend, but the current president still lags behind Obama in almost every nation Pew polled; 93 percent of Germans said they had confidence in Obama in his first year in office, and only 78 percent said the same of Biden now.
Obama’s oratorical skills, international respectability and long-standing attention to climate change make him a crucial campaigner for the Biden administration’s efforts in Glasgow, said historian Douglas Brinkley.
“Obama used to call Bill Clinton, as ex-president, ‘the closer,’ ” Brinkley said in an interview with The Washington Post. “Obama is Biden’s closer.”
During the first week of the conference, Biden said the United States “is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of our example.”
Biden’s former boss arrived in Glasgow armed with one example on offer: the billions of investment dollars for clean energy and climate mitigation that are included in a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives. Obama told delegates that he expected Biden’s larger “Build Back Better” bill to pass in a matter of weeks and “devote over half a trillion dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over a billion metric tons by the end of the decade.”
At a conference marked by dreary weather and grim statistics, Obama also deployed his trademark prose on the necessity of hope in dire circumstances.
“There are times where I am doubtful that humanity can get its act together before it’s too late, and images of dystopia start creeping into my dreams,” Obama said. “And yet, whenever I feel such despondency, I remind myself that cynicism is the recourse of cowards.”
In multiple settings Monday, Obama blamed Congress and the Republican Party for curbing his climate ambitions, as well as Biden’s. He also knocked the Trump administration for its inattention to climate change while touting the durability of his own accomplishments.
“Back in the United States, of course, some of our progress stalled when my successor decided to unilaterally pull out of the Paris agreement in his first year in office — I wasn’t real happy about that,” Obama said. “And yet, the determination of our state and local governments — along with the regulations and investment that my administration had already put in place — allowed our country to keep moving forward, despite hostility from the White House.”
A small cohort of congressional Republicans attended COP26 to harp on China for its recalcitrance and tout free-market solutions to climate change. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), who entered the conference space minutes after Obama concluded his speech, called the former president “hyperpartisan.”
Democrats “engage in this sort of alarmist narrative, which is inherently anti-science,” Crenshaw said. “It’s also anti-common sense, and anti-engineering. So if your actual goal is to reduce carbon emissions, generally speaking, the way somebody like Obama — the way our American left — wants to engage in that is deeply foolish.”
Obama sought to leverage his notoriety and presidential foundation to spotlight issues and champion young leaders at COP26. But some of those same leaders expressed frustration at what they perceived as broken promises and exclusionary conversation.
“To President Obama: You want to meet the youth here at the COP; we are here waiting for you,” said Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate, underwhelmed by the mitigation contributions made by wealthy nations to poorer nations. “President Obama: Show us the money.”
In his speech, Obama noted that Biden announced a quadrupling of the United States’ annual climate-finance pledge over the next few years, to $11 billion. Much of the funding, which includes $3 billion to help vulnerable countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, requires congressional approval.
Earlier Monday morning, Obama met with representatives from Fiji, Grenada and the Republic of the Marshall Islands to call attention to the disproportionate peril of island nations.
“I am an island kid,” Obama said at the meeting, referring to his upbringing in Hawaii. “Our islands are the canary in the coal mine, in this situation. They are sending a message now that if we don’t act — and act boldly — it’s going to be too late.”
After his speech, Obama motored to the University of Strathclyde to join a roundtable of youth leaders, some of whom are alumni of the Obama Foundation’s leadership programs.
One such Obama Foundation scholar is Juan Carlos Monterrey-Gómez, who is now, at age 29, Panama’s lead negotiator at COP26. Gomez, the son of a small cattle rancher, credits the foundation for validating his work in climate and connecting him to a network of activists and policymakers. Before his speech, Obama was introduced by Sheila Babauta, another alumna of his foundation programs who a couple hours earlier was outside the security perimeter protesting COP26 on behalf of Indigenous communities.
Roundtables with former presidents and activism on the periphery — that kind of dynamic can break political blockades, said Babauta, 32, a legislator in the Northern Mariana Islands.
“It really is at the convergence of these two spaces where we can find middle ground,” she said. “And that is something that President Obama always encourages us to seek.”
At the end of his speech, Obama quoted Shakespeare to make his case, to both delegates and young people alike, for impassioned incrementalism: “What wound did ever heal, but by degrees?”
Hannah Jewell, Casey Silvestri and Adam Taylor contributed to this report.