A young steer and two of the sick horses had to be euthanized, and two others were transported for treatment of infections, officials said.
Four cows, a bull, a goat and 26 sheep in another corral were in good condition and had adequate food and water. Weigum owned those animals, but he was being paid by an out-of-state owner to care for the horses, authorities said.
All of the animals were seized by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
Weigum did not immediately return a phone message left Monday by The Associated Press. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.
