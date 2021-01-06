In 2015, Bundy, who goes by his middle name, was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions. At the time, he apologized for missing court dates, failing to keep in contact with probation officers and failing since February 2013 to complete a one-year court-run drug diversion program.
Bundy’s father gained national attention over a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents near the family ranch in Nevada. Two years later, Bundy’s brothers led a 41-day anti-government protest occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
It’s unclear if Bundy has an attorney who can comment on his recent arrest.
