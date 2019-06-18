Air Force One taxis on the tarmac after arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on May 25. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

President Trump plans to have U.S. military planes, including one of the jetliners used as Air Force One, fly over the Mall as part of his Fourth of July celebration next month, according to three people briefed on the plans.

The flyover reflects Trump’s long-standing interest in replicating the Bastille Day celebration he observed in France in 2017 and his desire to throw an extravagant patriotic celebration, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because final plans have not yet been announced. He has regularly been briefed on the event.

Under the arrangements, Trump would not be on board the presidential Boeing jetliner as it flew overhead, the people familiar with the plans said.

The White House, which declined to comment Tuesday, has provided few details on how it plans to change the long-standing celebration of Independence Day in the nation’s capital. The Washington Post reported in May that the president plans to speak on July 4 at the Lincoln Memorial in an event dubbed “Salute to America,” a move that has shifted the National Park Service’s fireworks launch from the reflecting pool area to West Potomac Park.

On Tuesday, three senior Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote Interior Secretary David Bernhardt a letter asking that he provide the panel with details on how much the celebration would cost, who would pay for it and what other changes were planned.

“We are deeply troubled that the president’s involvement at the event will turn the long-standing, nonpartisan celebration into a de facto campaign rally conducted at taxpayer expense that will serve to further divide rather than unify the nation,” wrote Sens. Tom Udall (N.M.), Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.). “We are also concerned that the decision to expand the event to include a potential Presidential address will require the National Park Service to divert resources from other priorities of the Mall or other national park system units at a time when it is facing significant budgetary pressures to address its $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog and accommodate record-setting visitation.”



President Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Interior Department spokeswoman Molly Block said Tuesday in an email that the department had “nothing to announce” regarding a military flyover on the Mall. In regards to the senators’ request, she added, “We have received the letter and will respond in a timely manner.”

Separately, Van Hollen and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) wrote House and Senate appropriators Tuesday that they need additional funds this year for the District’s Emergency Planning and Security Fund because it will run out of funds in July, in part because it has still not been reimbursed $7.3 million for costs stemming from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

“It is important to note that the spend rate does factor in the substantial unanticipated costs for President Trump’s July 4th speech and activities at the Lincoln Memorial,” Van Hollen and Norton wrote. “Since the July 4th program has not yet been set, those costs are still unknown.”

Park Service and D.C. officials have already begun to make changes to accommodate the White House’s planned celebration. Park Service officials issued a notice last week informing local residents who play softball and other sports in West Potomac Park that between June 29 and July 6, “multiple athletic fields managed by the Mall will be unavailable for use due to activities associated with President Trump’s Independence Day celebration.”