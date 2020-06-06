The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.
The plan also calls for movable barriers at the mouths of three waterways, elevating and flood-proofing thousands of buildings throughout the county and restoring mangroves in vulnerable areas.
The plan does not contain previous proposals to buy out hundreds of homes and convert them into parks or open spaces.
The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
