“I counted over 200 dead ducks on the highway, and can only imagine how many dead ones were out of sight in the ditch,” Griebel said in a news release. “It was all different species — mostly bluebills, but there were mallards, buffleheads, teal. It must have been an epic migration.”
The waterfowl were migrating south from colder climes in the Dakotas and Canada, according to the department.
Migratory waterfowl tend to migrate at night, state waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones said. The birds likely left when the weather was clear before they met a strong weather front and freezing rain that forced them to set down in Woodbury County, he said.
