The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.
Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.
Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.
