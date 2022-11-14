U.S. and China, the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, resume climate talks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Climate envoys from the United States and China have resumed formal negotiations after President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping struck an agreement Monday at the Group of 20 summit, the White House said, opening up a possible path for greater greenhouse gas cuts from the world’s two largest emitters. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Beijing had suspended climate talks in August in retaliation for the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan.

Monday’s agreement is one of the most important outcomes from a three-hour, high-stakes meeting between the world leaders in Indonesia. It comes while diplomats from around the world are meeting at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt, known as COP27. The United States and China are usually the two most consequential negotiators at the annual meeting, but delegates have said China has been unusually silent amid the freeze in talks, raising doubts about success.

“The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues,” according to an official White House readout of the one-on-one talks in Bali.

The Washington Post previously reported that Biden administration officials had been pushing for the two leaders to discuss climate change and potentially resolve the freeze, hoping it would help smooth negotiations in Egypt.

The first in-person exchange between Biden and Xi was designed to soothe tensions between the global powers. Administration officials have seen climate change as one of the few areas where the leaders share common interests.

White House officials, in their readout of the meeting, listed it first among several “transnational challenges” that Biden told Xi their countries need to work on together. The list also included global economic stability and health security.

“Yes, our envoys [are] talking, a National Security Council spokeswoman said about the restarted climate negotiations. But, she said, the United States will see what China “is prepared to do to make concrete progress.”

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, the United States and China jolted negotiators with a surprise announcement that the two countries would work together to slow global warming during this decade and ensure that the Glasgow talks result in meaningful progress.

Chinese special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said a year ago that as superpowers, the two countries have a special obligation to work together on keeping the world a peaceful and sustainable place.

But Xie’s team had been able to have only informal chats with U.S. delegates recently, and special climate envoy John F. Kerry said publicly in September he was sending Xie emails and had received no responses. White House officials have said they were frustrated that progress with China had stalled since last year, and Biden used part of his speech at this year’s event to criticize China, without naming it, for a history of funding coal projects abroad.

Observers and delegates in Egypt have said there isn’t currently clear momentum toward any ambitious deal at COP27. By resuming the talks the United States and China could use their clout to urge other countries to ramp up their climate ambition, said Ani Dasgupta, president of World Resources Institute.

“I think it’s very significant, very positive,” he said. “From our perspective, not only are they the biggest emitters, but … it matters to what happens in the rest of the negotiations.”

