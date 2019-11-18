We are launching this initiative with the support of Rolex, which seeks to spotlight innovators at the forefront of climate solutions.

AD

With strong reporting and writing as well as striking photography, videography and graphics, we will examine fresh approaches to persistent problems, such as plastic debris in the oceans and the environmental havoc wreaked by concrete, one of the most ubiquitous materials in the global economy. We will highlight the countries and companies that are pacesetters in reducing the emissions that cause global warming. And we will explore promising scientific innovations such as carbon capture and afforestation, as well as more contested concepts like solar radiation management.

AD

Along the way, we’ll introduce you to people who are committed to reducing their own carbon footprints. We’ll even help you sort through ideas for doing the same, with a regular feature called “Climate Curious.”

Today we profile an Israeli company that says it can turn garbage into gold — specifically, a pseudo-plastic material that can be used to make an endless array of everyday items, from bricks to toys. The process promises to reduce not only the amount of waste we put into landfills, but also the greenhouse gases that would be emitted if that garbage were left to decompose.

AD

Another story takes you to Copenhagen, a city that vows to become carbon neutral by 2025. A third chronicles the race to save the world’s vanishing coral reefs.

Future pieces will cover the push to plant a trillion trees, the original carbon-capture machines, as well as the American teenagers — mostly girls — galvanized by climate activist Greta Thunberg to save the planet.

Climate Solutions can offer encouragement in a time of daunting environmental challenges. We welcome your comments and suggestions. Please send them to climate@washpost.com.

Sincerely,

Martin Baron

Executive Editor

The Washington Post

AD