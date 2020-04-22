Climate news quiz: Carbon sinks and retreating glaciers

All right: Time to see if you’ve been paying attention to The Post’s climate-related coverage. If you have, this quiz should be an easy A.

1. The cycle that keeps the earth’s climate in balance is called:

Answer: C. The earth balances its climate using the carbon cycle, which moves carbon between the atmosphere, the ocean, plants, rocks, soil and fossil fuels. The earth’s temperature partly depends on how the carbon is spread among these sources. It can take more than 100 million years for the carbon to move from the atmosphere back into rocks.

2. Which planet is an example of what scientists call the “runaway greenhouse effect,” where a planet can no longer balance its climate?

Answer: C. Scientists believe Venus had a mechanism for managing its temperature similar to earth’s. But as the sun got hotter, Venus’s atmosphere trapped more heat and its water evaporated — and the cycle was broken.

3. Which animals have scientists used to measure water temperatures off the coast of Antarctica?

Answer: B. Elephant seals fitted with sensors on their heads have been used to take measurements of the water temperatures off the coast of Denman glacier, in East Antarctica. The glacier is receding over a canyon more than 2 miles deep, which could potentially expose the center of the continent to the ocean.

4. If East Antarctica’s Denman glacier retreats all the way back to the Aurora Subglacial Basin, how much could sea level potentially rise?

Answer: D. Researchers have calculated that Denman already has lost over 250 billion tons of ice, which comes to a little over half a millimeter of sea level rise. If it retreats 100 miles back to the Aurora Subglacial Basin, which holds large volumes of ice, sea level could potentially rise by five feet.

5. Europe’s average temperature for December through February this year was how much warmer than the 40-year average?

Answer: C. Europe’s average temperature this past winter was 6.1 degrees Fahrenheit above the 40-year average, shattering the previous record by more than two degrees.

6. What climate change phenomenon prevented all but one German vineyard from producing ice wine this winter?

Answer: B. Ice wine is a specialty drink made from grapes that have frozen on the vine. Temperatures need to fall to 20 degrees F for the grapes to freeze properly, but that didn’t happen this season.

7. Why are scientists worried about the role tropical rainforests play in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?

Answer: B. Scientists believe that increasing heat and drought is stifling the growth of trees in multiple rainforests. They predict that by the middle of the century, rainforests will release more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

8. Scientists recently found that the Colorado River’s annual flow has declined by nearly 20 percent due to which phenomenon?

Answer: A. The snowpack is melting earlier. This matters because the water from the Colorado River supports 40 million Americans living across the West. It provides drinking water for Colorado’s biggest cities and is shipped as far away as California and Arizona for agriculture.

9. Spring arrived early in southeastern states this year. What is a risk of trees and flowers blooming prematurely?

Answer: C. A so-called “false spring” in 2017 was followed by a severe frost in mid-March. South Carolina’s peach crop, blueberries in Georgia and North Carolina and the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., all sustained heavy losses.

10. Which insect population has plummeted recently due to extreme temperatures?

Answer: A. Bumblebees play a critical role in pollinating many plants, including tomatoes and cranberries. Researchers found that the number of areas populated by bumblebees has decreased 46 percent in North America and 17 percent in Europe.

0 to 3 questions correct

Climate novice: You’ve still got a lot to learn about climate change. But that’s okay: We’ve got you covered. Got a question? Ask us here.

4 to 7 questions correct

Climate curious: Hey, not bad! You know a thing or two about climate change. But there’s still more to learn, and we’ve got you covered. Got a question? Ask us here.

8 to 10 questions correct

Climate expert: Well done! You’re super climate-literate. You probably already know that one of the most important things you as an individual can do to combat climate change is to spread the word? Go ahead: Brag a little, share this quiz with your friends, and find out who knows the most about climate change.