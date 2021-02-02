Climate-friendly farming and Science Moms

All right: Time to see if you’ve been paying attention to Washington Post coverage of the people, organizations and governments trying to mitigate climate change, found on our Climate Solutions page. If you have, this quiz should be an easy A.

1. Who or what are the 'Science Moms’?

Answer: C. Six climate scientists, all mothers, have teamed up with Potential Energy, a nonprofit marketing firm, to launch Science Moms, a $10 million campaign to educate and empower mothers to do something about climate change. They began airing television ads in January.

2. United Airlines is investing in a company that has nothing to do with aviation, per se. What does this company produce?

Answer: B. United Airlines is investing in 1PointFive, a venture created by Occidental Petroleum Corp subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Rusheen Capital Management, that is building the first commercial-sized plant in the U.S. to suck in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and sequester it, to the tune of one million tons of CO2 each year.

3. Aviation accounts for how much of the world’s manmade greenhouse gases?

Answer: B. If global airlines were lumped together as one country, they would rank among the world’s top five or six emitters of carbon dioxide, according to the International Energy Agency. Aviation accounts for 3.5 percent of the planet’s man-made greenhouse gas emissions, a recent Manchester Metropolitan University study says. At high altitudes, the planes leave behind contrails of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, water vapor and soot.

4. There aren’t many companies that are capturing carbon directly from the atmosphere. One of them, Global Thermostat, is just getting off the ground. What does Global Thermostat plan to do with the carbon dioxide it captures?

Answer: D. Global Thermostat says it has a deal to provide carbon dioxide — the fizz in soft drinks — to Coca-Cola FEMSA, a Mexican firm that is Coke’s largest bottling franchise. The amount has not been disclosed.

5. Catherine Flowers, an environmental justice advocate who recently won a MacArthur genius grant, is working on a project with engineers from Columbia University to redesign what?

Answer: C. Flowers is working on a new kind of toilet that will process sewage on site, acting as a a mini sewage treatment facility and eliminating the need for septic systems. Instead of flushing waste, the system would filter, clean and recycle waste on site. Instead of sending raw sewage into the soil, it will turn it into water for use in washing machines, and into nutrients for fertilizer, and perhaps even energy for homes.

6. Rural communities across the U.S. that are not connected to a municipal sewer system rely on septic tanks. But heavier rainfall caused by climate change is saturating soil in many places, raising the water table and leading to septic failures. How many U.S. households are estimated to lack adequate sanitation?

Answer: A. From the flooded coasts of Florida to thawing Alaska towns, an estimated half-million U.S. households lack adequate sanitation.

7. New Zealand has embarked on an extraordinary effort to eliminate the non-native predators that are threatening the island nation’s rich biodiversity. Which species is a top target?

Answer: C. Stoats are weasel-like mammals that were introduced in New Zealand in the late 1800s to help control the imported rabbits that were overrunning sheep pastures. Instead, they quickly became indiscriminate serial killers and have been devastating to native bird populations. The country is working to eradicate the stoats by 2050, along with the other unwanted invaders: rats and possums.

8. How is climate change complicating New Zealand’s efforts to get rid of non-native predators?

Answer: B. Alpine areas that previously were just beyond a stoat’s range may be warming up enough through climate change to allow the mammals to survive.

9. Maryland farmer Trey Hill is practicing regenerative agriculture. After harvesting corn last fall, Hill immediately planted rye, turnips and clover in his fields. What will happen to those crops?

Answer: C. Hill makes his income from corn but plants “cover crops” to absorb carbon dioxide and sequester it underground, thereby improving the health of the soil while reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The plants are valued for what they do beneath the soil and their role in the carbon cycle, not as crops.

10. If cover crops were planted on just 15 percent of the world’s farmland, soils could soak up how much of all emissions from fossil fuels?

Answer: A. A recent global meta-analysis estimated that if cover crops were planted on 15 percent of the world’s cropland, soils could soak up between 1 and 2 percent of all fossil fuel emissions.

0 to 3 questions correct

Climate novice: You still have a lot to learn about climate change.

4 to 7 questions correct

Climate curious: Hey, not bad! You know a thing or two about climate change. But there's still more to learn

8 to 10 questions correct

Climate expert: Well done! You're super climate-literate.