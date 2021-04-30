Bamboo bicycles, solar power and kelp forests

All right: Time to see if you’ve been paying attention to Washington Post coverage of the people, organizations and governments trying to mitigate climate change, found on our Climate Solutions page. If you have, this quiz should be an easy A.

1. What prompted Filipino cyclists to take to the road in droves this past year?

Answer: C. Before the pandemic shutdowns, roads clogged with traffic and unreliable trains made commuting in Manila difficult. When public transportation shut down, many commuters switched to cycling instead.

2. Why is a mountain bike a good choice for navigating the streets of Manila?

Answer B. A mountain bike’s hardiness helps commuters navigate the potholes and bumps on Manila’s streets.

3. How long does it take to build a bamboo bicycle?

Answer A. The bamboo bicycle is known as “the people’s bike” because of its accessibility and affordability, according to Eric Cadiz, who runs the bike shop Weird Cycles outside Manila.

4. Which emotion is most likely to motivate us to address the climate crisis?

Answer B. Focusing on the negative can impair our ability to act at all. According to climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, rational hope can sustain long-term solutions.

5. Which energy source currently produces the cheapest electricity?

Answer D. According to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2020, solar energy is now the cheapest source of electricity.

6. Which state most recently passed a comprehensive climate-change bill?

Answer A. Massachusetts passed a climate-change bill in late March that aims to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of a 50 percent reduction by 2030.

7. Which is an example of a manageable personal goal that can help address climate change?

Answer B. We are less likely to get overwhelmed by manageable goals while working toward climate action. Individuals and communities can start with smaller efforts and build up.

8. How is the University of Maryland accelerating its progress toward its sustainability goals?

Answer D. The school’s president, Darryll J. Pines, recently announced plans to make progress on its climate goals. He pledged carbon neutrality by Earth Day 2025, 25 years ahead of an earlier goal set in 2009.

9. Which one of these is not putting giant kelp and its Earth-protecting characteristics at risk?

Answer D. Kelp forests absorb greenhouse gases and are a fundamental part of the coastal marine life ecosystem. Losing them means losing one of Earth’s greatest natural defenses against climate change.

10. How much of Earth’s soil, a crucial carbon sink, has been compromised by human activity?

Answer B. At least a third of Earth’s soil is already degraded, and more than 90 percent is at risk, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Soil holds more carbon than all of Earth’s plants and the atmosphere combined.

0 to 3 questions correct

Climate novice: You still have a lot to learn about climate change. But that’s okay: We’ve got you covered. Have a question? Ask us here.

4 to 7 questions correct

Climate curious: Hey, not bad! You know a thing or two about climate change. But there’s still more to learn, and we’ve got you covered. Have a question? Ask us here.

8 to 10 questions correct

Climate expert: Well done! You’re super climate-literate. You probably already know that one of the most important things you can do as an individual to combat climate change is to spread the word. Go ahead: Brag a little, share this quiz with your friends, and find out who knows the most about climate change.