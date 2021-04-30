Although each push of the button or pull of the lever may seem insignificant, Attari says, “people don’t aggregate the amount of flushes they do.” It can add up to more than 10,000 gallons annually, per household. One way to curb consumption is to reduce the number of flushes (“If it’s yellow, let it mellow”). Whether that’s a palatable option or not, you can also drastically slash your water consumption by upgrading from an older toilet, which can use as much as six gallons per flush, to a more efficient modern model that uses closer to one gallon. When shopping, look for the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense label.