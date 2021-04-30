Most of the time it does feel like magic. But Attari, an associate professor at Indiana University who studies the psychology behind energy use, wants to see a better public understanding of the mechanics behind the mystique. “If you don’t understand it, you might not value it,” she says. “And if you don’t value it, you might not understand why it’s important to conserve.”
Every time we turn on the tap, we run up not only a water bill, but also climate emissions. Two percent of all electricity use in the United States goes toward pumping and treating water and wastewater. A 2005 estimate put the carbon emissions from public water and sewer systems, and wastewater treatment, at about 65 million metric tons annually. Heating water once it’s inside homes adds another 169 million metric tons of carbon emissions. Combined, that’s equivalent to the emissions from about 50 million cars driven for a year.
And minding our taps will only become more urgent as climate change worsens. “If we are using less water,” says Ed Ossan, the water efficiency project director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, “we are better prepared for the droughts to come.”
There are, of course, aspects of water consumption that the public doesn’t have direct control over. For example, leaky infrastructure, which costs the United States trillions of gallons of drinking water and roughly $2.6 billion each year. And much of an individual’s water use is actually embedded in what they eat and buy. So tackling our water footprint will also ultimately entail broader societal and policy changes.
But about 70 percent of residential water use occurs inside our homes, making it an important place to start stemming the flow. The good news is that U.S. household water consumption has dropped by about a third since 1980. And Ossan sees plenty of opportunity to build on that progress.
Attari says water savings generally take two forms: making the things we already do more efficient and reducing how we use water in the first place. Our biggest indoor water hogs are showers, laundry, dishwashing and, perhaps most surprisingly, toilets — which, according to the Water Research Foundation, account for some 24 percent of indoor residential water use, more than any other category.
Although each push of the button or pull of the lever may seem insignificant, Attari says, “people don’t aggregate the amount of flushes they do.” It can add up to more than 10,000 gallons annually, per household. One way to curb consumption is to reduce the number of flushes (“If it’s yellow, let it mellow”). Whether that’s a palatable option or not, you can also drastically slash your water consumption by upgrading from an older toilet, which can use as much as six gallons per flush, to a more efficient modern model that uses closer to one gallon. When shopping, look for the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense label.
Saving water while showering requires a similar approach: less use (i.e., shorter showers) and the right equipment. Ossan recommends low-flow shower heads and tells people to look for pressure-compensating models in particular because they better regulate the stream of water. “It ensures that you’re getting an adequate shower at a lower flow rate,” he explained. “If you’re not getting a comfortable shower, you’re not going to keep it.”
On the laundry front, Ossan urges people to move to high-efficiency washing machines, which can cut water usage by more than half, and to make sure to do full loads.
Dishwashing is arguably the most contentious home chore, even when it comes to water use. My dad, for example, insists on hand-washing dishes. Call me lazy, but I’ve always been an advocate of using the dishwasher. To mediate the dispute, I called Greg Keoleian at the University of Michigan. Last year, he and his colleagues published a study in the journal Environmental Research Communications (sponsored by Whirlpool but peer-reviewed) that aimed to tackle the debate.
“If he’s a typical manual dishwater, he’s going to be using much more water,” said Keoleian, of my dad. Keoleian explained that typical hand-washing produces roughly twice the emissions of a machine and consumes magnitudes more water. Earlier research in Europe also came to the conclusion that dishwashers can save water.
But they aren’t completely foolproof, says Keoleian, who advises people to be sure to turn off the heat-drying option and, as with laundry, to do full loads. He also says that people don’t need to pre-rinse their dishes before loading them: “Scrape but don’t rinse.”
Keoleian didn’t fully vindicate me, however. While machine washing is best for typical users, he says that best-practice manual washing can win out. More specifically, this is what’s known as the two-basin method, where you partially fill two sides of the sink (or better yet, large metal pots or other bins), using one for washing and the other for rinsing. This approach uses far less water than the more common “running the tap” method, and, compared with the full life cycle of a machine, produces 18 percent lower emissions.
It’s also important to remember that hot water has a much higher climate footprint than cold water. In fact, about 18 percent of a home’s energy consumption goes to heating water. On-demand systems and tankless systems can reduce that burden by not keeping water constantly heated. Insulating hot water pipes helps too. So does adjusting your hot water system’s temperature setting to the Environ recommended 120 degrees. And, as always, it’s about using less.
Depending on your tolerance levels, that could mean colder showers. Or not boiling more water than you need for your morning coffee. Another tip: The cold setting on your washing machine may actually still warm the water to as much as 80 degrees Fahrenheit. To avoid that, some machines have a “tap cold” option you can choose.
While experts say our homes are a great place to start conserving water, they emphasize that those efforts should also extend further afield. “Food is the elephant in the room for human water use,” says Ranran Wang, an assistant professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and is also embodied in the stuff we buy. According to the Water Footprint Network, it takes 674 gallons of water to produce a 6-ounce steak, compared with a scant 21 gallons for a salad.
Wang says outdated water infrastructure is likely to be another barrier to reduction efforts. In Berlin, for instance, residents reduced their water consumption so much that the sewage wasn’t moving quickly enough through the system, which was built decades earlier for higher flows. The utility company sometimes had to run fresh drinking water through the pipes just to make things work properly.
So, although Attari wants to see water users continue to unpack the magic of modern plumbing and strive for drop-by-drop savings in their own homes, she says the problem will ultimately require more ambitious change.
“Solving the climate problem requires a lot more than individual behavior,” she emphasizes. “It requires our entire systems to evolve.”