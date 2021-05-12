A: I see my role as a coordinator, putting together a key task force of experts, people who can understand what’s most at risk and what we need. We need to look at our affordable housing and weatherization programs, hopefully with some infrastructure funding from our federal government. We need to look at questions like, how do you integrate solar and shade? We need a land-use policy. We need a policy on the way we design our streets and parks and our housing stock. We need to change our habits because this is not just business as usual.