Environmentalists and energy entrepreneurs had long kicked around the idea of a project to reuse the methane that is produced naturally from coal production and that continues to leak even from shuttered mines. Leading the way was now-deceased environmentalist Randy Udall, who hailed from the famous family of pro-conservation politicians and used to describe methane’s potency as “Co2 on steroids.” Eventually, Udall joined forces with the ski company and an oil and gas entrepreneur named Tom Vessels on the project.