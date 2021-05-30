Heat pumps, E. coli and plastic waste

All right: Time to see if you’ve been paying attention to Washington Post coverage of the people, organizations and governments trying to mitigate climate change, found on our Climate Solutions page. If you have, this quiz should be an easy A.

1. The Biden administration announced that, for the first time, the government would develop “building performance standards” for what?

Answer: B. The moves are part of the White House’s ambitious climate agenda.

2. How do heat pumps work?

Answer: A. Heat pump technology can heat water two to four times as efficiently as a conventional water heater but has some drawbacks. They are less efficient in colder climates, for example.

3. What percentage of U.S. electricity goes toward pumping and treating water and wastewater?

Answer: C. Annual carbon emissions from public water systems were estimated to be about 65 million metric tons as of 2005.

4. While older toilet models can use 6 gallons of water per flush, newer more efficient models can use as little as:

Answer: C. Currently water used for flushing toilets can add up to 10,000 gallons per household.

5. Which of the following is not a tip for emissions-efficient dishwashing?

Answer: D. It may come as a surprise that manual dishwashing can consume more water than using a dishwasher, according to a study in the journal Environmental Research Communications. To save water, scrape dishes but skip the rinse before loading them into the dishwasher.

6. What percentage of a home’s energy consumption goes to heating water?

Answer: C. Insulating hot-water pipes, using on-demand and tankless systems and adjusting a hot-water system’s temperature setting can all help save energy consumed by heating water. So can taking colder showers.

7. The new “aquaplastic” material is derived from which stomach-turning bacteria?

Answer: B. Scientists report that the plastic material they derived from E. coli using genetic engineering almost completely dissolves in 45 days and can be made into plastic film or three-dimensional models.

8. What is a major limitation of aquaplastic?

Answer: B. Aquaplastic development is still in early stages and isn’t quite ready for consumer use but may eventually offer a possible alternative to traditional plastics, which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

9. Since 2000, demand for plastic has:

Answer: C. Demand for plastic has increased partly due to more individually packaged products and increased availability of cheap oil and natural gas, which are used to make plastic. The World Economic Forum expects demand to double again by 2040.

10. Why are scientists at the Salk Institute focused on genetically engineering a plant that contains lots of suberin?

Answer: D. Genetically engineering a deep-rooted plant high in suberin crossbred with crops could help trap carbon in the ground and provide for humans’ agricultural needs.

0 to 3 questions correct

Climate novice: You still have a lot to learn about climate change. But that’s okay: We’ve got you covered. Have a question? Ask us here.

4 to 7 questions correct

Climate curious: Hey, not bad! You know a thing or two about climate change. But there’s still more to learn, and we’ve got you covered. Have a question? Ask us here.

8 to 10 questions correct

Climate expert: Well done! You’re super climate-literate. You probably already know that one of the most important things you can do as an individual to combat climate change is to spread the word. Go ahead: Brag a little, share this quiz with your friends, and find out who knows the most about climate change.