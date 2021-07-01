The work at each well costs about $30,000. To date, that money has come from individual donations or businesses wanting to offset their own carbon use. In particular, Shuck sees opportunities for oil and gas corporations “wanting to change the narrative.” In early June, a Tennessee-based oil and gas firm paid $120,000 for the foundation to cap four wells in Toole County, and it just announced a nearly $1 million pledge for tackling as many as 30 more wells around the country.