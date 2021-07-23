These problems are disproportionately likely to affect those who can least afford to deal with them, said David Hondula, who helps lead the urban climate research center at Arizona State University. When I spoke to him last year for a story about heat islands in Phoenix, Hondula explained that low-income people of color are more likely to live in neighborhoods with little vegetation that are next to highways and industrial areas. At night, the temperature in one of Phoenix’s poorest neighborhoods is as much as 10 degrees hotter than in wealthier communities. At the same time, residents of urban heat islands are less likely to have air conditioning. Even if they do, they may avoid turning it on to save money on their electricity bills.