The Biden administration is trying to address some of these issues with its new goals. The bipartisan infrastructure plan also calls for investments that could boost the sector, such as $7.5 billion of grants to expand the nation’s network of charging stations. The federal government, along with many states, also offers subsides for electric vehicles. And, last fall, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed an executive order to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.