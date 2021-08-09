Such intense warming also increases the risk of triggering runaway changes in weather patterns and irreversible losses across the natural world, the report warns. One of the scariest possibilities is the sudden shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), the system of currents that transports heat through the oceans. Recent studies have suggested that the circulation may be close to a tipping point; if it collapses, it could bring extreme cold to Europe and parts of North America, raise sea levels along the U.S. East Coast and disrupt seasonal monsoons that provide water to much of the world.