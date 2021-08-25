China is not alone in seeing a steep drop in its emissions amid coronavirus shutdowns. In hard-hit northern Italy, a Washington Post analysis of satellite data found, nitrogen dioxide levels also plummeted. Globally, one study found that carbon dioxide emissions dropped by about 2.5 billion tons through December of last year, the equivalent of taking about 500 million cars off the road. Another study reported a peak drop in daily global emissions of 17 percent in early April 2020.