Young adults are among the groups most vulnerable to feelings of depression and anxiety related to climate change, said Leslie Davenport, a climate psychology educator and consultant who is a member of a directory of climate-aware therapists. “It is this sense of looking at their personal future in a way that, in much of the U.S., has not had to be viewed this way before. ‘Does it make sense for me to think about starting a family? Does it make sense for me to start thinking about college?’”