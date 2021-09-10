In the last several years, the organization has had about 80,000 visits to its in-person programming — probably an underestimate, as it’s impossible to know how many people come across a public art installation. It has always aspired to bring discussions about climate change out of the science silo to the broader public. Since its inception in 2015, though, the institution has transformed from an organization using art to raise awareness about climate change to an institution focused on the intersection of art, climate science, justice and activism — and how each can be used in service of the others to urge meaningful climate action in our political system and our culture.