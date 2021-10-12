It’s unclear exactly how long that process might take. In the meantime, though, municipalities across the country, as well as the sate of Hawaii, have enacted some form of leaf blower restrictions. In December 2018, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, to go into effect in 2022. And Massachusetts is considering a bill that would provide incentives for cities and towns to transition toward quieter, lower emissions equipment.