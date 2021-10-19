A: That’s right. With the head and heart together we achieve our true human potential. Recently I was talking to the CEO of a big corporation in Singapore, and he said, “Jane there are three reasons why I changed my company,” which had previously been destructive, into a green and carbon neutral operation. One was seeing the writing on the wall, seeing that natural resources were diminishing and realizing that if he kept on with business as usual, that was the end of his business. The second was consumer pressure, people demanding ethically produced products. But he said that the last thing that convinced him was his little girl when she was 10. She came back from school one day and said, “Daddy, somebody told me that what you are doing is hurting the environment. And that’s the world I’m growing up in.” That went straight to his heart.