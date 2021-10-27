The plan also faces contemptuous opposition from a key labor union, and advocates fear it could be undermined by a fossil fuel industry that risks getting regulated out of existence as more cities shift to renewable power such as wind and solar.
But as world leaders prepare to gather in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of this month for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference — and with some of President Biden’s key climate initiatives languishing on Capitol Hill — officials in the nation’s second-largest city said they cannot stand back and wait.
“This is the make-or-break decade of our lives in many ways. It’s too late to reverse climate change but it’s not too late still to mitigate it,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), who earlier this year set 2035 as the city’s goal for achieving a carbon-free electricity sector — a decade earlier than its initial target.
“Every date seems ambitious when you say it, and a few years later isn’t ambitious enough,” Garcetti said in a phone interview. “So we really tried to leapfrog ahead to say, ‘What is the biggest stretch goal?’ ”
Garcetti is Biden’s nominee to serve as ambassador to India, although it’s not clear when his confirmation will move forward. In September, the Los Angeles City Council endorsed his 2035 target and directed the L.A. Department of Water and Power — the nation’s largest municipally owned utility — to develop a plan to get there.
Even in its early stages, the challenges Los Angeles confronts, reaching for a clean energy future, illustrate just how difficult it can be to leave fossil fuels behind. Officials are grappling with everything from incentives to make residents use less energy, to whether natural gas — a fossil fuel — can be replaced by “clean hydrogen,” a technology barely in its infancy.
City leaders and supporters of the proposal contend that if Los Angeles makes a successful transition to carbon-free energy within the next 15 years, its example would resonate far beyond its borders.
Failure, on the other hand, would also send a message — and raise troubling questions about whether the clean energy aspirations now being embraced by numerous cities, states and the federal government can actually be achieved. Biden has also set 2035 as his target for a carbon-free electricity sector, but many industry analysts view that goal as out of reach, especially if Congress ultimately rejects the administration’s most ambitious climate proposals.
“Where L.A. goes, so goes the state, so goes the country. L.A. and what we do here is being seen as a model,” said Jasmin Vargas, a senior organizer at Food and Water Watch, which is involved in the city’s clean power planning process. “Considering the climate crisis, we have to put extra pressure and focus on doing it right in L.A. or else they’ll do it wrong everywhere else.”
Los Angeles has a unique advantage over most other major U.S. cities in enacting energy policies because Angelenos pay their power bills to a city-owned utility instead of a for-profit company. That gives policymakers — and ultimately voters — much more leverage over the city’s energy mix than in other places, said Laura Jay, regional director for North America at C40 Cities, which connects cities internationally to fight climate change.
“Many U.S. cities with renewable energy targets do not have the same level of control,” Jay said.
It remains to be seen whether that built-in advantage will allow Los Angeles to surmount the powerful obstacles ahead, which are coming into focus as the Department of Water and Power launches a planning process aimed at landing on a specific pathway to clean energy about a year from now.
The starting point is a first-of-its-kind study written in part by the Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which used supercomputers to run millions of scenarios to map out specific options for getting L.A. to 100 percent clean energy. The study found it would cost between $57 billion and $87 billion to transition the city off a power supply that now relies heavily on natural gas and coal. That sum dwarfs the city’s approximately $10 billion annual budget, and there’s no plan so far to pay for it.
Perhaps just as daunting is the involvement that could be demanded from individual residents, who might have to make significant lifestyle changes to help the city reach its clean energy goals — in addition to potentially paying higher power bills. Scenarios eyed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory foresee widespread adoption of solar panels, and project that between 30 percent and 80 percent of passenger cars would be plug-in electric. Right now, that figure hovers in the low single digits.
Charging stations would have to become far more widespread, and residents would need to grow accustomed to charging their cars during the day, and to taking other steps to limit electricity use in the peak afternoon-evening hours, or during extreme weather.
All of the new demand for electricity as the city transitions away from natural gas would create the need for new and upgraded transmission lines and battery storage facilities, requiring capital-intensive investments that Department of Water and Power officials identify as one of the most challenging aspects of the whole endeavor. Additionally, during periods when wind and solar aren’t providing sufficient energy, there could be heavy reliance on a new kind of fuel: clean hydrogen, even though, as the study’s authors note, “this option is not yet commercially available at scale.”
Dueling interest groups are involved, from environmentalists who fear the department won’t go far enough in ditching fossil fuels, to union members who say it’s trying to go too far, too fast.
“Where are you going to develop all these technologies, for example solar and all of that? You need, like, football fields. Has anyone driven around L.A. lately? There are no football fields of empty space. And if there were they’d put a football field there,” said Brian D’Arcy, top executive at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 18, which represents some 10,000 workers at the Department of Water and Power.
“The storage alone needs all this space. But, oh no, we’re going to do this by 2035. I’m like, dude, the guy who says we’re gonna do this is gonna be in Kolkata,” added D’Arcy, referring to Garcetti, whom the union has battled for years over his attempts to shut down natural gas plants, among other issues.
City officials insist that enacting a transition to clean power would create jobs, not cost them. But D’Arcy said he was skeptical, suggesting that jobs at new solar or wind farms could end up merely paying minimum wage while abandoning natural gas could threaten the reliability of Los Angeles’s power supply and drive up costs.
Officials at the Department of Water and Power acknowledged the difficulties ahead, while insisting they welcome skepticism from their workforce.
“Skepticism is not only expected, it is important. Without that skepticism, without the folks asking those tough questions of ‘Can you really do this?’ we are not going to be able to identify those barriers,” said Jason Rondou, the Department of Water and Power’s director of resource planning, development and programs. “So we absolutely need our labor union not just to execute this, but to ask those tough questions.”
Another powerful player is SoCal Gas, the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility. Even if natural gas on the way out, officials argue the company can play an important role in delivering clean fuels like hydrogen through its pipelines. But many environmentalists are convinced that SoCal Gas will do everything it can to keep natural gas in the mix despite its rhetorical support for the city’s goals.
UCLA professor Stephanie Pincetl, who directs the California Center for Sustainable Communities and belongs to a group working with the Department of Water and Power to ensure equity in the energy transition, suggested that SoCal Gas was not ready to change its basic business model.
“The gas company is fighting for its life and instead of saying ‘Okay, the end of the fossil fuel era is here’ and pivoting toward being a much smaller, much more nimble company that could distribute in a modest way renewable gas ... they’re just fighting the transition with everything they’ve got,” Pincetl said.
California’s emissions-reduction goals depend on gradually transitioning all vehicles — including trucks — to run on electricity. This policy rests on the assumption that vehicles will be powered by renewable energy, but gas companies have pushed to include natural gas by arguing that it represents a cleaner alternative to diesel.
In August, a joint investigation by the Los Angeles Times, Floodlight and the Guardian determined that some local residents who’d spoken at public hearings in favor of natural-gas-powered trucks had been paid by an advocacy firm funded by gas interests. The investigation did not find direct evidence of involvement by SoCal Gas, but the company has refused to answer questions about whether it played a role.
Jonathan Peress, senior director of business strategy and energy policy at SoCal Gas, declined to address the matter in an interview with The Washington Post, or respond directly to broader criticism from environmentalists.
“We collectively, as a society, are trying to do something that is existentially important and for which there is no easy pathway and no blueprint. It will require the collaboration and the best efforts of all of the market participants and stakeholders,” Peress said. “Those who would seek to demonize the efforts of one or more of those stakeholders make the goal harder to achieve, not easier to achieve.”