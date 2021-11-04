“The biggest problem is we need to get to zero emissions,” said Rob Jackson, an environmental scientist at Stanford University in California. “It’s one thing to reduce emissions, but we don’t need them to be falling — we need them to get to zero or net-zero and that’s much more difficult.”
What are the central problems under this theme?
Countries such as the United States, Britain and the nations in the European Union have relied on heavy industry to generate wealth since the 1800s and are largely responsible for the changing climate that threatens the planet.
Now, as developing nations such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa are beginning to rely on domestic industry, the same countries that caused the problem are asking them to cut their use of gas, oil and other fossil fuels to avoid adding more harmful greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.
Negotiators at COP26 must find a way to scale up the use of renewable energy in developing nations as they transition away from fossil fuels.
“Certainly that’s why leadership is so important,” said Ramon Cruz, president of the Sierra Club. The United States and European countries must take the lead by making a commitment to lower their own emissions, he said.
“That was the horrific part of having [Donald] Trump in the presidency,” Cruz added. “He let that leadership go away.” China reluctantly stepped into a larger leadership role during Trump’s tenure. “But why would they want to lead if other countries that caused the problem aren’t doing what they should be doing?”
What are potential solutions?
The Biden administration has pledged $11.4 billion of the $100 billion the United Nations is seeking at COP26 to invest in the renewable infrastructure required to transform sources of pollution. “When people talk about clean financing,” Jackson said, “it’s so the poor countries can skip fossil fuel and go right to clean energy. It’s like asking them to skip phone lines and go straight to cellphones. It’s possible.”
President Biden must convince the rest of the world that the United States will not walk away from its commitments, a tough sell after the American government did almost exactly that under Trump. But the stakeholders and nongovernment organizations who advise the U.S. negotiating team believe it can be done.
Cruz believes Biden’s pledge to lower U.S. emissions to about 50 percent below 2005 levels is a major step in the right direction. And he believes the president’s Justice40 initiative, which vows to reverse environmental harm done to underprivileged groups in the United States, is a blueprint that can somehow be extrapolated globally to assure that island natures and other poor countries that have been severely impacted by climate change will respect the leadership.
“The whole world will be transitioning to a clean economy and there are only a few countries in the world that can finance that transition,” Cruz said. “We need that finance to come in the form of clean development. It’s much better when a country like the U.S. leads on that. But hopefully the whole world will be doing that in the future.”
Natural climate solutions, such as planting trees, are the cheapest forms, which make them popular with governments and corporations. “But they could be a distraction,” Jackson said. The world needs to do that and much more. “If we say we’re going to just plant trees to reduce our emissions later, that’s not helpful either.”
What solutions are already underway in the U. S.?
Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a new framework under his proposed Build Back Better plan, including $555 billion devoted to curbing greenhouse gas emissions that are fueling climate change — the biggest climate investment in U.S. history.
The plan contains initiatives that could prove it to be a key negotiating tool in Glasgow. It set a national goal to cut emissions in half by in nine years, and it would make sizable investments in solar and wind to produce clean electricity, electric vehicles, manufacturing and energy-efficient buildings.
Embedded in the plan is a sign that the U.S. takes environmental justice seriously, with 40 percent of benefits devoted to helping residents in disadvantaged communities afford expensive clean energy products such as solar panels.
“That will show the signs that the U.S. can deliver and will deliver,” Cruz said.“The president has been doing a lot of what we in the environmental community think is the right thing." On energy day there should be a focus on climate justice and equity, “assuring that the people that have been harmed or carried the burden and consequence of climate change are the prime beneficiaries."
What developments can we expect out of COP26?
Energy day kicked off with more than 20 countries promising to end financing for international fossil fuel projects.
The day will likely include vigorous debates about reducing the use of coal to power industries and homes. China excavates more coal than any country for use at home, and Australia exports more coal than any country for use abroad.
There will be a lot of discussion about natural gas, a resource that is not as clean as advertised. Natural gas is full of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that significant warms the atmosphere. The United States is far and away the largest producer of natural gas, followed by Russia.
It is an open question as to whether countries leading the charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can rekindle the spirit of the Paris Climate accord and deliver an agreement to invest $100 billion in renewable energy. Striking a deal is key to success at the conference.
“We hope that the U.S. can go there and show the world that a new leadership is in office that is conscious about these issues and retake the momentum that was lost in the last few years,” Cruz said.