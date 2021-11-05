In the COP26 context, though, nature has a somewhat more narrow meaning. “The nature day at COP is really focusing specifically on forest, land use change, agriculture,” said Morgan Gillespy, director of the Food and Land Use Coalition at World Resources Institute. “There are some really big challenges.”
What are the central problems we face under this theme?
Aside from their biodiversity and other environmental benefits, trees also play a critical role in absorbing carbon dioxide as they grow, thereby slowing global warming. But when they are cut, and are burned or decay, they release this carbon into the atmosphere. According to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, about 23 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land uses.
Deforestation is an issue the world has tried to address in the past. In 2014, about 200 governments, companies and civil society organizations signed the New York Declaration on Forests, which called for halving the rate of deforestation by 2020 and halting it by 2030. That, of course, hasn’t happened.
The world is still losing trees at an alarming rate. A satellite-based survey by Global Forest Watch found that, in 2020, the world lost nearly 100,000 square miles of tree cover — an area roughly the size of Colorado.
“This is such a big problem,” said Gillespy. “And it’s a pretty complex problem to solve.”
On the agriculture front, she says, one of the largest issues is unequal distribution of food. Some places have too much food, while others have too little. “It means that a whole bunch of people — about 2 billion people — don’t have access to safe nutrition and sufficient food,” she said. “But also a whole bunch of food is lost.”
The world has pledged to stop deforestation before. But trees are still disappearing at an ‘untenable rate.’
What are potential solutions?
As is the case with other climate problems, money would help. “We need investments in habitat restoration, climate adaptation, habitat connectivity programs and wildlife protection laws,” said Gerber. “COP can help lead the way by providing direction on this solution.”
In the meantime, tree planting has become a popular panacea for deforestation — Pakistan, for instance, is in the midst of a ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ reforestation campaign. The effort also includes protecting existing trees — a strategy that experts say is among the most important aspects of the global fight for forests.
“We need to stop and reverse tropical deforestation in particular,” said Gretchen Daily, a professor at Stanford University and a co-founder of the Natural Capital Project. Indeed, a study in 2017 found that tropical rainforests are losing hundreds of millions of tons of carbon annually.
Daily is a proponent of nature-based solutions to combating climate change and a “natural capital” approach to conservation, which helps advocate for economic valuation and protection of environmental assets. An example of both exists in Costa Rica, where the government has been paying farmers to protect forests near their farms. The project was among the five inaugural winners of Prince William’s Earthshot prize, which highlights creative climate solutions and comes with a 1 million pound ($1.4 million) award.
In the lead-up to COP26, Britain and Indonesia also launched the Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade (FACT) dialogue. The forum includes 30 member countries that have been working to develop a road map to address deforestation.
“By flipping the global commodity market in favor of sustainability we can protect forests, and other key ecosystems,” the FACT website reads. Referring to the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it says, “We cannot keep 1.5 C alive without transforming our food system.”
What solutions are already underway in the U. S.?
Shortly after taking office, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at tackling climate change. In it, there was a set of sections dedicated to “advancing conversation, agriculture and reforestation.”
Among other efforts, it called for a national Climate Conservation Corps to “mobilize the next generation of conservation and resilience workers.” In May, the Interior Department released a preliminary 10-year plan to reach its goal of conserving 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
Gillespy also points to the Forest Act of 2021, which was recently introduced in both chambers of Congress. The bill aims to restrict the trade of goods — such as palm oil, soy and cattle — that are produced on, or are made of goods that are produced on, illegal deforested land.
“I’m not sure if it’ll go all the way through,” said Gillespy of the legislation’s prospects. “But it’s a really positive sign that the U.S. is taking efforts to end deforestation.”
The United States is also among the 30 countries that have been part of the FACT dialogue in the lead-up to COP26. That said, it is also worth noting that the United States is the only country or territory — aside from the Holy See — that hasn’t signed the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.
What developments can we expect out of COP26?
COP26 has already seen a flurry of activity on the nature front. On Tuesday, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by the end of the decade and committed $12 billion in public funds to that effort. The private sector committed another $7.2 billion.
“This is a step in the right direction but still falls short of what is needed,” Gillespy said after the announcement. Separately Tuesday, 28 countries — including the United States — signed on to a FACT road map, which is a self-described “work in progress.”
Gillespy said that there’s “more to come” on nature day itself, when countries go into more detail on Tuesday’s announcements and sign on to another policy agenda that’s focused on transitioning to sustainable food and agriculture.