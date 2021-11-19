Biden’s Build Back Better spending bill

The latest: House Democrats passed a more than $2 trillion bill to overhaul the country’s health care, climate, education and tax laws.

What’s in it? Here’s a complete guide to what’s in the spending bill and all the ways it would affect America.

Breaking it down: The bill re-envisions the role of government in Americans’ daily lives. Here are details on each of the major parts of the plan: healthcare, taxes, child tax credit, paid family leave, early childhood education, climate change, affordable housing, eldercare, infrastructure and immigration.