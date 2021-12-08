One of the most well-known and divisive ocean-based CDR strategies is known as “ocean fertilization.” The technique involves sprinkling the sea surface with nutrients, such as iron or phosphorous, that could bolster the growth of carbon-munching photosynthetic plankton. Theoretically, these plankton would be eaten up by other animals, and the carbon within them would eventually end up on the seafloor when the animals defecate or die.