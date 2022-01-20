Ikea reports having solar atop 90 percent of its U.S. locations. And Target ranks first in the amount of on-site solar generation, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association list of retailers with the most on-site solar power in the United States. The company says about a quarter of its more than 1,900 stores nationwide have solar on-site, with the systems providing from 15 percent to 40 percent of a property’s energy needs.