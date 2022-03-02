Wednesday’s resolution came on the third day of the biennial United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, which over 150 countries are attending. It calls for the creation of an intergovernmental negotiating committee to hash out details of a treaty by the end of 2024.

The committee’s mandate includes all phases of the plastic life cycle — from design and production to waste management. It comes at a time when the world produces billions of pounds of plastic waste annually — some 353 million tons in 2019, according to a recent Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report, and amid mounting scientific concerns about issues such as marine plastic debris and the potential impact of microplastics.

“The high and rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution represent a serious environmental problem at a global scale,” noted the U.N. resolution, which also acknowledged “the urgent need to strengthen global coordination, cooperation and governance to take immediate actions toward the long-term elimination of plastic pollution.”

Some countries, states and municipalities have taken action to curb plastic waste. Rwanda, for instance, has had a plastic bag ban on its books for more than a decade. In the United States, Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) have led congressional efforts on plastic pollution, including the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which former president Donald Trump signed into law in 2020. But this latest move represents the most concerted international effort yet to tackle the plastic problem.

Activists welcomed the agreement as well. “It has all the critical components we thought were necessary at this stage in the process,” said Erin Simon, head of business and plastic waste at the World Wildlife Fund.

The U.N. resolution was years in the making, said David Azoulay, an attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law. He remembers the idea first surfacing at the 2016 iteration of the U.N. Environment Assembly in the context of marine plastic. “Envisioning a treaty was unthinkable,” said Azoulay. But, he added, Wednesday’s resolution has gone even beyond that early focus.

“The issue is not just plastic in the ocean, the issue is plastic pollution throughout its life cycle,” said Azoulay. “There is very little in there that I wish wasn't in there. Everything we need to have the conversations that will lead to a good treaty is in there.”

Among other wins, Azoulay was glad that the final resolution specifically charged the negotiating committee with looking at plastic production, included the option for a dedicated fund to help finance the treaty and mentioned human health impacts of plastic pollution.

“There were efforts to weaken the language on health that failed,” said Bjorn Beeler, international coordinator at the International Pollutants Elimination Network, an advocacy and research group. While he would have also liked a more explicit mention of the chemical additives in plastic, that language was “negotiated out.” An aspect that Simon is excited about is the call for national action plans from each participating country. More harmonized and standard data is “critical,” she said. But, she knows, “the proof is in the action we take from here on out.”

Getting from resolution to treaty won’t be easy. “The fact that they are headed toward binding rules I take as a very good sign,” said Steven Blackledge, who runs the conservation program at the nonprofit Environment America. “The devil is in the details.”

The U.N. negotiating committee will have a multitude of specifics to wade through in a relatively short-time. Among the litany, any treaty will have to tackle reporting standards, financing mechanisms, and, perhaps the most thorny issue, plastic production. “The million dollar question is how much we’ll talk about reducing the production of virgin plastic,” said Azoulay.

That’s a topic that’s likely to prove contentious. Ahead of the conference, Joshua Baca, vice president of plastics at the American Chemistry Council, the trade association for chemicals manufacturers, called restricting and regulating the production of plastic “a very shortsighted approach.”