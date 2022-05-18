Climate Solutions Letter from the Editor Loading...

To our readers: Our world is undergoing a transformation. Global warming has pushed the planet into unprecedented territory, ravaging ecosystems, raising sea levels and exposing millions of people to new weather extremes. In the past year alone, catastrophic events such as fires, floods and heat domes have swept the globe, bringing the effects of climate change sharply into focus.

Yet there are people and organizations around the world confronting these challenges and offering hope for the future. The Washington Post’s Climate Solutions site is a destination that aims to spotlight their work — while also empowering readers to understand how they can make a difference as individuals and within their own communities.

Launched in 2019 with the support of Rolex, the initiative tells the stories of innovators and innovations through every form of journalism we know, from rich narratives to arresting visuals. Our Climate Visionaries series profiled a biologist using plants to save the planet; a three-star general pushing militaries to go green; and an Indigenous chief leading his First Nation’s fight against climate change.

From hydrogen fuel to desalination, our reporters have worked to demystify some of the most important debates over how to cut greenhouse gas emissions and cope with global warming’s impact. And as we face the effects of climate change in our own lives, Climate Solutions has provided practical guidance on steps that people can take to prepare themselves and protect our planet. Should you ditch your traditional lawn? Is it time to purchase an EV? Is your home prepared for wildfires? And could your pets curb their own carbon footprint?

As The Post embarks on a major expansion to cover climate and its impact on humanity through revelatory reporting, Climate Solutions can offer encouragement in a time of daunting environmental challenges. We welcome your comments and suggestions. Please send them to climate@washpost.com.

