Buy now or wait? What the new electric vehicle credits mean for you.

Should I buy an EV now or wait?

If you’ve already been in the market for an EV and have found one available to buy, “definitely go ahead and finish the transaction and get it done,” Harto said. But, he noted, it’s probably “going to be challenging for somebody who wasn’t in the market for a new car and saw that this change is coming and is trying to jump into the market and take advantage of the situation quickly.”

For one thing, there are a large number of people who want EVs and a limited supply — a situation that, Harto said, “has created long wait times and just frankly, absurd dealer markups on EVs.” And he anticipates things might only become worse in the immediate future as consumers scramble for cars. There also currently isn’t a tax credit available for used EVs.

“We’re in a turbulent time of rapid change in the market,” he said. “There’s going to be more vehicles, there’s going to be cheaper vehicles in the future. Eventually, a lot of vehicles are going to qualify for the credit again, so there’s not a whole lot of risk in waiting to buy an EV.”

People trying to buy cars now should be mindful of potential dealer markups, Harto said. “It’s not going to do you a whole lot of good to get a $7,500 tax credit if the dealer is going to charge you ten or $20,000 over MSRP for the vehicle.”

If you’re worried that the EV you want might not be eligible in the future, remember that the new credits are expected to remain until 2032. Even if automakers don’t have vehicles that qualify until 2025 or 2026, the bill “still gives them many, many years of eligibility for the credits,” Harto said.