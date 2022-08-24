California moves toward banning new cars running only on gas by 2035

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California is set to move closer to banning the sale of new cars running only on gasoline by 2035, a major step in the car-loving state’s fight against climate change. The expected embrace of the policy by the state’s Air Resources Board during a meeting scheduled for Thursday comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) set a target in 2020 for cleaning up California’s auto fleet.

The proposed regulation would set strict deadlines for meeting that goal, forcing automakers to step up production of cleaner vehicles considerably, starting in 2026. The requirements would only speed forward from there, until only zero-emission passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs as well as a limited number of plug-in hybrids are allowed to be sold in the state by 2035.

The state’s move does not ban the sale of any used vehicles. And owners of old-fashioned gas-guzzlers will still be able to drive California’s roadways.

“This will help to accelerate the transition and give a signal that customers and states are ready for this transition to occur rapidly,” said Kathy Harris, clean vehicles and fuels advocate at Natural Resources Defense Council. “This is a really exciting announcement.”

Famous (or infamous) for driving culture and clogged freeways, California has considerable sway over the entire auto industry. A federal waiver under the Clean Air Act allows the state to impose stricter tailgate emission standards than the federal Environmental Protection Agency requires, with more than a dozen other states having opted to use the same standards set by California in the past.

The waiver emerged as a considerable source of tension between the state and Donald Trump. His deputies at the EPA stripped California of its right to set its own climate tailpipe standards only for the Biden administration to restore it earlier this year.

The state agency will send the proposed rule to the EPA for final approval. For its part, the Biden administration issued stricter nationwide tailpipe rules last year for new cars and SUVs made through 2026.

California’s aggressive timeline comes soon after Biden signed a climate package that spends tens of billions of dollars to speed up the transition to electric vehicles through generous tax credits for buyers of the vehicles and incentives for carmakers to move their production lines to the U.S. and expand operations.

But the state’s regulations could prove even more impactful. They send a clear signal to the auto industry that much of the nation’s car market will be closed to many kinds of gasoline-powered vehicles in relative short order. As the industry announces plans for battery factories and assembly plants and new electric models in the U.S., the state’s move encourages carmakers to step things up even more.

“It is a big deal,” said Scott Hochberg, transportation attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. But he cautioned that the state could still be moving faster, and that “we would have liked to see the rule got much further.”

Among its shortcomings, Hochberg said, are a lack of incentives for low-income communities and too-lax standards for cleaning up emissions from internal-combustion engines sold before the fleet goes all-electric. “The rule needed to react to the urgency of the moment, but it fell short.”

California has a long legacy of forcing automakers to step up their efficiency, as selling one fleet of vehicles in the Golden State and others aligned with its regulations and another fleet elsewhere is logistically and financially prohibitive for automakers.

