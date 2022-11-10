Biden pushes to require big federal contractors to cut climate pollution

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration on Thursday will propose requiring all major federal contractors to set targets for reducing their emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord, a significant step toward greening the government’s sprawling operations and one that could ripple across the U.S. supply chain. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The proposed rule, which comes as leaders from nearly 200 nations converge at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt, would also mandate that federal contractors publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

The U.S. government is the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, purchasing more than $630 billion in the last fiscal year alone. President Biden has previously called for the government to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in part by creating a federal fleet of electric vehicles and buying clean electricity for federal buildings.

Advertisement

The administration plans to highlight the proposal when Biden attends the climate talks on Friday, as well as during a Saturday event at the summit featuring Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, and Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser.

“As the world’s largest purchaser of goods and services, the Federal government has a critical opportunity to leverage its spending power to help reduce climate risks and safeguard taxpayer dollars,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a statement. “This new proposed rule is an important step forward that will help us achieve our ambitious climate goals, promote efficiency, and increase the resilience of federal supply chains.”

The proposed rule covers roughly 85 percent of the emissions associated with the federal supply chain, which are more than double the emissions stemming from operating the government’s 300,000 buildings and 600,000 vehicles combined, the White House said. Once enacted, officials said, the rule would make the United States the first national government to require major suppliers to set climate goals aligned with the Paris agreement.

Advertisement

Under the proposal, federal contractors receiving between $7.5 million and $50 million in annual contracts would be required to publicly disclose their “Scope 1” and “Scope 2” emissions. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, such as a fleet of cars or a power plant. Scope 2 covers emissions from the generation of energy the company purchases.

Federal contractors with less than $7.5 million in annual contracts would be exempt from the rule. The largest suppliers would need to disclose certain categories of scope 3 emissions, which cover those produced by a company’s customers and suppliers, such as drivers filling their cars with gasoline.

The proposed rule reflects the Biden administration’s broader push to treat climate change as an economic risk. In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a controversial proposal that would require all publicly traded companies to disclose their emissions and the risks they face from global warming, prompting pushback from Republicans who said the Wall Street regulator was overstepping its authority.

Advertisement

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the regulation would protect the federal supply chain from increasingly common disruptions linked to climate change, such as heat waves that can strain the electricity grid.

Even without the rule in place, the government has taken steps to reduce this risk. For example, the Defense Department installed a solar-powered microgrid at the Miramar base in San Diego, allowing the base to disconnect from California’s electricity system during the heat wave that scorched the state this summer.

“We see financial risk without those kinds of investments,” the senior administration official said.

The proposal will be issued by the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, a body comprising the Defense Department, the General Services Administration and the NASA and chaired by the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in the Office of Management and Budget. It will be subject to a 60-day public comment period.

GiftOutline Gift Article