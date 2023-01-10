Plastic forks become rarer as England joins global effort to ban them

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

England is set to announce a ban this week on many single-use plastic items, the latest effort in a growing global move to reduce the proliferation of the hard-to-recycle material. The plan would ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery and other items in restaurants across England, expanding an existing ban on straws, stirrers and other small plastic items. It would add to the rapidly lengthening list of countries that are taking steps to reduce plastic pollution through outright restrictions, amid concerns that without drastic action, the amount of plastic flowing into the world’s oceans will continue to grow exponentially.

The British government’s proposal follows a trend to expand the list of plastic no-no items from bags — which were banned or restricted in many places years ago — to more of the bulkier objects that pile up in landfills and rivers, lakes and oceans. Only 10 percent of plastic plates and cutlery are recycled in England, according to British government figures.

As plastic straw bans become more commonplace, here is a look at the long history of drinking straws ands some alternatives for sipping. (Video: John Farrell, Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

“This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastic and help to protect the natural environment for future generations,” British Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey told the Daily Mail on Sunday, where she previewed her plans.

A formal proposal is expected on Saturday, according to a spokesman for the U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The British Parliament would need to approve the measure, and it would go into effect in the fall.

A 2018 report commissioned by the British government estimated that England goes through about 1.1 billion disposable plates every year, the vast majority of which are made of plastic.

The 27-nation European Union imposed a ban on many single-use plastic items starting in 2021. India, the world’s second-most populous nation, banned plastic cutlery, straws and other items last year, as did Chile. Inside the United Kingdom, England’s move would follow Scotland and Wales, which have already imposed similar restrictions.

The effort would not affect single-use plastics at grocery stores, and campaigners criticized the proposal for not going far enough.

“We’re dealing with a plastic flood, and this is like reaching for a mop instead of turning off the tap,” said Megan Randles, political campaigner for Greenpeace U.K., in a statement.

“We need the government to deliver a meaningful plastic reduction strategy, which means bringing in plastic reduction targets and a proper reuse and refill scheme,” she said.

Environmental policymakers from around the world have embarked on a U.N.-backed effort to create an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, a process they hope to complete by the end of next year. They are still discussing whether to simply take steps that would make plastic easier to recycle, potentially by regulating the chemicals that go into its production, or whether they should engage in more drastic efforts such as imposing outright production caps.

The U.N. Environment Program says a garbage truck of plastic is dumped into the world’s oceans every minute. Absent global action, the program said the amount of plastic entering the world’s waterways could triple by 2040.

