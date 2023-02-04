Worried about having a gas stove? Here’s how to limit risks.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The raging gas stove debate might have you reassessing how you cook. But replacing a gas stove with an induction stove — a commonly recommended alternative — isn’t always feasible. Renters are often limited in what they can do. For homeowners, swapping out a gas range can be expensive and complicated, especially if it involves electrical updates.

Still, even if you cannot get rid of your gas stove, you can take several steps to help protect your health and the planet:

Get reacquainted with your other appliances

A whole world of versatile and convenient cooking devices exist outside of your gas stove.

“There’s a lot of appliances available that can address different things you might need to do in the kitchen, and so you can go a long way toward electrifying all of your cooking,” said Talor Gruenwald, a research associate at Rewiring America, a nonprofit group focused on electrification.

Beyond the trusty microwave, you might have one or more of the following appliances taking up space in your kitchen: toaster oven, air fryer, Instant Pot (or some other multicooker), or an electric kettle or hot water heater.

Using them more, particularly for smaller meals, can help reduce the amount of pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, released into your home when you turn on your gas burners. Research has linked nitrogen dioxide to increased risk of childhood asthma and worsening asthma symptoms. A recent peer-reviewed study estimated that about 12.7 percent of childhood asthma cases nationwide could be attributed to gas cooking.

Here are some creative ways you can use your appliances:

Pay attention to ventilation

If you do need to use your gas stove or oven, it can help to turn on your range hood while cooking, Gruenwald said.

Brady Seals, a manager in the carbon-free buildings program at RMI, a clean-energy think tank, recommends using the rear burners on your stovetop where the range hood can be more effective.

If your hood isn’t vented outside or you don’t have one, you should open your windows, experts said.

“You just want to try to move air and bring in clean air,” Seals said, noting that people can try turning on a bathroom fan. “Even opening a window for five minutes can sometimes be helpful in removing some of the pollutants.”

And don’t forget to maintain your gas stove. Some research has found that unused stoves can still leak methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, as well as other hazardous air pollutants, such as benzene. If you’re concerned about leaks, consider having a professional examine the fittings on your stove, Gruenwald said.

Experiment with induction

You can also buy a low-cost induction hot plate that plugs in to a regular outlet. Models are available with single or double burners.

What’s more, experts say you can turn your gas stove into a makeshift induction cooktop by covering the existing burners with sheet pans or butcher blocks and placing the hot plates on top.

“If you are curious about induction but aren’t able to make the switch because you’re a renter or other reasons, it’s a good way to try out the speed and see all the other benefits,” Seals said.

