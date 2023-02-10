Worried about your gas stove? This comic will show you other ways to cook.

Renters are often limited in what they can do. For homeowners, swapping out a gas range can be expensive and complicated, especially if it involves electrical updates.

If you’ve been following the debate about gas stoves , you might be reassessing how you cook . But swapping out a gas appliance with an induction stove — a commonly recommended alternative — isn’t always feasible.

Still, there are several steps you can take to help protect your health and the planet even if you aren’t able to replace your gas stove. Here’s what you need to know, illustrated in a handy graphic.