An illustration shows a renter looking at her gas stove with apprehension as fumes waft from its flames.
Worried about your gas stove? This comic will show you other ways to cook.

February 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EST

If you’ve been following the debate about gas stoves, you might be reassessing how you cook. But swapping out a gas appliance with an induction stove — a commonly recommended alternative — isn’t always feasible.

Renters are often limited in what they can do. For homeowners, swapping out a gas range can be expensive and complicated, especially if it involves electrical updates.

Still, there are several steps you can take to help protect your health and the planet even if you aren’t able to replace your gas stove. Here’s what you need to know, illustrated in a handy graphic.

Prefer to read the text-only version of this article? Click here.

Comic editing and production by Hannah Good. Design editing by Emily Sabens. Copy editing by Allison Cho.

