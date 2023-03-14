Climate Solutions Pork without a pig? A New Jersey factory says it has found a way. Cultivated-meat companies are betting that they can grow meat in a lab to scale. Other experts aren’t so sure. Bioprocessing engineer David Chen, left, works on a bioreactor in the pilot lab at Fork & Good, a New Jersey company that has produced the first lab-grown pork. (Aristide Economopoulos for The Washington Post)

On the third floor of a nondescript office building in downtown Jersey City, Niya Gupta, the CEO of Fork & Good, leaned over a small paper bowl containing two pork dumplings. “It’s historic, right?” she said. “You’re going to be one of the first people in the world to ever eat this.”

We were in a bright, colorful test kitchen and I was preparing to take my first bite of a dumpling filled with pork that had been grown in a vat just across the hall. We had already wandered through the company’s headquarters: a cramped office space where engineers tapped away at open-plan desks, followed by several spacious, light-filled laboratories. One lab was filled with shining metal vats hooked up to various tubes, pipes, and electrical power; molecular biologists moved among them, adjusting pressures and checking levels. These were the “bioreactors,” which were churning in nutrients to feed the cells and receiving a slim trickle of meat cells in return.

The scientists in the lab were growing pork.

“Our mechanical pigs,” said Gupta, looking at the shining vats with pride. “Let’s just call this the feed lot.”

Gupta is the CEO and co-founder of Fork & Good, an 18-person start-up that is one of the latest entrants in the race to create lab-grown, cruelty-free meat that can push aside the climate-warming process of factory farming. In 2019, the company successfully created a lab-grown ground pork prototype; its new facility, sitting just across the river from New York City, is the first purpose-built pork lab in the United States.

It’s one of dozens of companies that, driven by technological optimism and the rising impacts of climate change, have leaped into the alt-meat space. Much of the early attention has focused on plant-based meats — faux burgers, sausages, and meatballs made without animal products. But as the enthusiasm for plant-based meats has cooled, scientists have turned their attention to the possibilities of growing real meat in a lab, trying to produce everything from Wagyu beef to bluefin tuna. The question is not, therefore, whether lab-grown meat can be made. It’s whether its cost — and its availability — can ever rival ordinary meat itself.

Why grow meat?

It is a strange reality of the fight against climate change that meat — which is responsible, according to a recent estimate, for around 16.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions — is often forgotten. Cows, by far the largest culprit, burp up planet-warming methane and drive the steady process of clearing tropical rainforest. Pig manure releases methane as well as copious amounts of nitrous oxide. If animal agriculture were a country of its own — albeit a grim sort of country where 80 billion animals are slaughtered every year — its emissions would outrank every country except China.

But attempts to stem the flow of meat products have made little headway. According to a Gallup poll, in 2018 only about 5 percent of Americans were vegetarian, a slight decrease from 1999. Over the past decade, “plant-based” meat companies like Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat have introduced products that look, taste, and even bleed like meat. But while the initial response from consumers and investors was enthusiastic, interest has somewhat faded. Among the reasons: high levels of processing, not-quite-there taste and texture, and consumer suspicion of one thing (plants) masquerading as something else (meat).

Against this backdrop, lab-grown — or, as the industry prefers to call it, “cultivated” — meat looks enticing. Cultivated meat is meat: a small chunk of cells extracted from an animal and then fed a slurry of amino acids, sugars, and vitamins in a metal vat known as a “bioreactor.” When the cells have multiplied sufficiently, they can be turned into all sorts of meat products. There are presently over 100 companies in the cultivated meat space, and discussion of lab-grown meat, at least, has become commonplace. Today, if you have a media credential, well-connected friends, or simply live in Singapore, you can try meat grown in a bioreactor. Rabbis have even started debating how to apply kosher rules to it.

But there are two enormous hurdles to overcome. Today, according to the alt-meat advocacy group Good Food Institute, most cultivated meat companies are only manufacturing on the order of 5 to 100 tons of meat per year. Production of traditional meat, on the other hand, is around 340 million tons worldwide. “We can get on the menu, but it’s very small volumes,” said Josh Tetrick, the CEO of Eat Just, a cultivated and alt-meat company which currently sells lab-grown chicken to consumers in Singapore.

Then there’s cost. The cell-based meat industry is generally cagey about how much its current products cost to manufacture, but even ignoring capital costs — like building the giant factories and bioreactors needed — the price to make a cut or a chunk of cultivated meat still runs many, many times higher than traditionally farmed meat. (According to one estimate, cultivated meat costs roughly $180 to $900 per pound to produce; ground beef sold in the United States, by contrast, costs around $5.10 per pound.) “It’s many, many times the cost of traditional chicken, beef, or pork,” Tetrick said. “Many, many, many times.”

That makes some experts question whether lab meat will ever compete with farm-raised livestock. Ricardo San Martin, the co-director of the Alt: Meat Lab at the University of California at Berkeley, pointed to a 2021 study that found that the costs of bioreactors and the nutrients needed to feed the cells “likely preclude” cultivated meat ever being affordable as food. “It won’t disrupt animal farming to the extent that people want it to be disrupted,” he said.

Rob Leclerc, a founding partner at the venture firm AgTech, is slightly more optimistic. He noted that the feed for lab-grown meat now is mostly pharmaceutical grade — meaning it is extremely expensive. As more companies come onto the market, some are working to switch to lower-cost, food-grade ingredients. But still, he added, “It’s not clear yet that cultivated meat can be competitive on cost. At all.”

Real pork

Gupta is aware of — but undeterred by — the economic hurdles of growing meat in a laboratory. Dark-haired and frequently smiling, she talks about the promise of cultivated meat with a combination of unabashed enthusiasm and the supply-chain savvy that comes from having worked in agriculture for years.

She and her co-founder, chief scientific officer Gabor Forgacs, a gray-haired biophysicist with a heavy Hungarian accent, are banking on the need for ample supplies of pork to feed growing populations in Asia. Pork is the second-most consumed meat in the world, following closely behind poultry. China, Gupta pointed out, even keeps a “strategic pork reserve” to protect its roughly 1.4 billion consumers from fluctuations in price.

Gupta, who once ran a hydroponic farming company in Singapore, believes that there are opportunities for lab-grown meat to attain efficiencies impossible on a farm. A pig, she pointed out, takes in about four times as much feed as it produces in edible meat. But a pig also has to grow hoofs, a snout, ears, a spinal column, a tail. Lab-grown meat needs none of that. In theory, she argues, cultivated pork could reach a feed conversion of almost 1 to 1 — a pound of feed for a pound of pork. Fork & Good claims that it has already reached slightly lower feed conversion rates than traditional meat.

“Is it possible to grow meat more efficiently than livestock?” Gupta said. “Can we invent a kind of hydroponics for meat? That has been the mind-set.”

Advertisement

In the test kitchen, Gupta, Forgacs, and a couple of other employees watched with a mixture of anxiety and excitement as I took a bite of the Japanese-style gyoza dumpling. I chewed carefully, letting the ground pork move around on my tongue. Gupta had warned me that some people found the experience to be a bit underwhelming — all the fancy equipment and white lab coats makes it seem like the product should, somehow, taste better than pork.

Indeed, I found myself reaching for words to describe the taste other than “porky.” The texture felt a tiny bit smoother than a normal dumpling filling, but that could have been simply the preparation. Like many cultivated meat products, the Fork & Good pork was also a hybrid — majority animal cells, but with some pea protein and vegetable oil mixed in. The scientists can’t yet produce pork fat easily, and so the oil subs in for it. To me, though, it could have been 100 percent pork; I couldn’t tell the difference.

And that is where cultivated-meat companies have their strongest argument. True, plant-based meat is available now, and at a price point that — while it doesn’t rival traditional meat — is at least in the ballpark. But it remains simply … not meat. “It’s an oxymoron,” Forgacs said. Cultivated meat entrepreneurs are betting on the fact that the world’s 8 billion humans will not agree to substantially shift their diets away from meat — and that even if they do, some will continue to want some amount of authentic pork, chicken, beef, or seafood.

Tetrick, the Eat Just CEO, also manufactures a plant-based egg substitute. But even he is skeptical about how far plant-based foods can take us. Last week, he gave a talk to college students. “I said, ‘Raise your hand if you are vegan — like legit vegan,’” he recounted. “There were 30 kids in the class. Not one raised their hand.”

