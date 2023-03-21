Biden to protect a half-million acres in Texas and Nevada

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden on Tuesday will designate two new national monuments, putting nearly 514,000 acres off-limits to development as part of his pledge to protect a third of America’s lands and waters by 2030. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The president will sign proclamations to protect Castner Range, a former military training and testing site in El Paso, and more than 500,000 acres around Avi Kwa Ame (ah-VEE-kwah-may), a sacred tribal site in southern Nevada, according to a White House official. The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement was not yet public.

The Washington Post reported in November that Biden would safeguard the vast expanse in Nevada using his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act. It will rank as the largest protected area of Biden’s presidency.

The moves reflect the administration’s efforts to protect wildlife while slashing planet-warming emissions by preventing mining and oil drilling on public lands. They follow a flurry of conservation announcements from the White House in recent weeks, including one banning oil and gas leasing in U.S. waters in the Arctic Ocean.

The designations come as Biden faces intense criticism from environmentalists over the administration’s approval this month of a massive oil drilling project in Alaska. In a sign of these tensions, climate activists on Tuesday will protest the Willow oil project outside the Interior Department even as Biden will declare the national monuments at a conservation summit with tribal leaders inside the building.

The Fort Mojave and 11 other tribes consider Avi Kwa Ame a central part of their creation story and the site from which their ancestors emerged. Environmental groups have also supported the designation, saying it will help preserve critical habitat for the desert tortoise and other species.

The proclamation will render about 507,000 acres — spanning almost the entire triangle at the bottom of the Nevada map — off-limits to mining and other kinds of development. It will also prevent renewable energy projects from breaking ground there, although administration officials have argued the monument will not undermine Biden’s clean-energy agenda.

Outside of the national monument boundaries, Interior’s Bureau of Land Management has identified more than 9 million acres of land in the state for potential large-scale solar development and another 16.8 million acres for possible wind energy projects. Federal officials have also designated more than three-quarters of the monument area as either wilderness or “areas of critical environmental concern” as part of an effort to provide continuous habitat for the desert tortoise, the desert bighorn sheep and the Gila monster, a venomous lizard.

The Castner Range National Monument will encompass 6,672 acres that the U.S. Army used for training and testing during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The Army stopped training at the site in 1966, when it closed to the public because of unexploded ordnance.

The Defense Department, which manages Castner Range, has been studying the feasibility of cleaning up the site under the nation’s Superfund law. The department will continue to manage the national monument and will help clean up the site until it is safe for public access.

While Castner Range is currently off-limits to people, it provides habitat for an array of wildlife, including the American peregrine falcon, the golden eagle, the black-tailed prairie dog and the Texas horned lizard. The endangered Sneed’s pincushion cactus and other rare plants also grow in the area. In addition, the range contains archaeological artifacts from early Native American settlements, including rock art and pottery.

Biden had previously suggested he would travel to southern Nevada to designate Avi Kwa Ame. But scheduling difficulties have prevented the president and Nevada’s congressional delegation from traveling to the state for a ceremony there. Aides in recent weeks began exploring whether to hold a ceremony in Washington to better accommodate lawmakers’ schedules.

Timothy Puko contributed to this report.

