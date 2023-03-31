Want to choose a climate-friendly college? Here are some standouts.

Ohio University turns scraps to soil

Ever wondered what happens to all the uneaten food in dining halls? Where does your food go after it’s carried away on conveyor belts?

Advertisement

The answer is grim. Most food waste generated in college dining halls ends up in the trash and then a landfill. Food waste overall is the single most common material dumped in landfills and incinerated in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But at Ohio University, the kitchen is just the beginning of your leftover food’s journey.

After students leave the dining hall, trained staff separate food left on serving trays. Nearly five tons of food waste per day are collected from dining halls around campus and brought to OU’s massive, enclosed $2 million composting plant.

The plant, which opened in 2009, features a solar array on a roof that provides about 75 percent of the system’s energy use, according to Steve Mack, the university’s director of facilities management. Its rainwater harvesting system provides all the water used at the facility.

Advertisement

By 2012, the university was composting nearly 100 percent of its dining hall waste.

“It’s the right thing to do; food waste going towards composting is much better than going to a landfill,” Mack said. “We’ve taken what was a waste stream and turned it into a resource.”

The university’s culinary services is one of the most efficient university food services in the country, despite the unique challenges posed by their all-you care-to-eat food facilities. About 99 percent of campus food waste is post-consumer — leftover from trays — while pre-consumer food waste from the food preparation process makes up less than 1 percent.

The school uses an in-vessel compost system that combines organic waste — including meat, dairy and landscape waste — with bulking agents where naturally occurring microorganisms break down material. It’s the largest known in-vessel system at any college or university in the nation. The material is then trapped in an enclosed environment where temperatures, moisture levels and airflow are monitored for two weeks. Once removed from the in-vessel system, the compost is placed in narrow piles outside for three to four months.

Advertisement

Food scraps are turned into nutrient-rich soil, which is used for landscaping and filling in intramural athletic fields. The soil has also been shared with the local school district.

All told, the university composts about 612 tons of waste a year. That’s equivalent to the weight of about 102 full-grown male elephants, according to the university.