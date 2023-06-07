How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke

Latest news: Smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading south over much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing dangerous air pollution to the United States. Follow live updates on the wildfires and the impact on air quality.

Where the wildfire smoke is the worst: Satellite imagery Tuesday evening showed smoke covering the Northeast and extending into the Carolinas. Air quality in New York City was particularly poor, and officials urged at-risk residents to wear high-quality masks outdoors. See photos from New York as smoke blankets the city.

Air Quality Index: The U.S. Air Quality Index is the EPA’s index for measuring and reporting air quality. Here’s an explanation of what Code Red, Code Purple and more mean and why wildfire smoke is so bad for you, plus how to protect yourself.