What’s killing Florida’s coral reefs — and why you should care

What happens next?

In the longer term, experts said this bleaching event can provide crucial lessons about protecting and restoring the reef.

“There's a lot that we can learn,” Moore said. “We would never just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result.”

For instance, scientists may put a greater focus on breeding corals that are more resilient or resistant to heat or disease, she said. Other experts said there may be increased efforts to create more land-based nurseries.

But restoring reefs alone won’t be enough. Drastic cuts to climate-warming emissions are needed. Not only does the buildup of carbon dioxide warm the atmosphere, but it also makes oceans more acidic and less hospitable for many marine animals.

According to one forecast, climate change may wipe out almost every coral reef habitat on Earth by the end of the century.