The Transportation and Climate Initiative is an ambitious effort to cut the carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide that pour from vehicles and contribute to global warming. Transportation accounts for nearly 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

“By working together across our borders at the state level, we can take on the greatest challenges posed by climate change,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement. “Through this multi-jurisdictional commitment, we will cut pollution, improve health outcomes, and deliver much-needed investments for our most vulnerable communities.”

Through the accord, the participating states will require large fuel distributors to pay varying amounts for the pollution they produce to support a transportation investment fund.

Initial annual proceeds from the so-called “cap and invest” plan would result in nearly $276 million for the four participating jurisdictions, and more than $3.2 billion between 2023 and 2032, organizers said.

Katie Scharf Dykes, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said that because gasoline and diesel prices vary widely over time, it is difficult to predict the implications for consumers should fuel suppliers pass along costs.

“Our modeling estimates show a potential increase around five cents per gallon, which is far less than regular fluctuations the customers see in retail fuel prices,” she said.

States would independently decide how to spend the money on cleaner transportation options, such as buying electric buses, expanding transit, and investing in biking and walking infrastructure. Projects could also include development of interstate electric vehicle charging corridors and improved high speed wireless Internet in rural and low income areas to allow for teleworking, officials said.

Under the agreement, the states and the District have agreed to allocate at least 35 percent of their proceeds to underserved communities known to experience disproportionately high levels of pollution. That could mean up to $100 million in annual investments to those communities at the onset of the program, and up to $130 million by 2032.

Backers of the program cite health and economic analyses projecting broad benefits. Improved air quality would result in fewer cases of lung and heart ailments and other serious health conditions linked to pollution, they said. A recent Harvard School of Public Health report found that prolonged exposure to air pollution may make it more difficult to recover from covid-19.

“We believe that a responsible climate action strengthens our economy, protects our communities and residents, and improves public health impacts,” Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. “We know that local air pollution that disproportionately affects communities of color and low income communities also makes covid-19 outcomes worse.”

Black people and Hispanics are at a higher risk of becoming ill from covid-19 and are dying at higher rates.

Eight other states — Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and North Carolina — have been involved in the planning of the program in recent years, and could join the agreement in the future, organizers said. The eight states issued a statement Monday signaling plans to continue to work with Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the District on the regional effort.

If all of the jurisdictions join the initiative, total proceeds available for investment in clean transportation could exceed $2 billion annually.

“This process was designed to be flexible so states could join at a time that works best for them,” said Jeff Marootian, the District’s director of transportation. “The District of Columbia has ambitious goals, including to be carbon neutral by 2050. So we need to start now.”

The District in recent years has doubled efforts to discourage car travel and promote alternative modes of transportations, adding protected bike lanes and pushing greener modes of transportation including e-scooters and e-bikes.

This year the city launched new bus lanes, created a “slow streets” program to promote walking and biking, and reduced the default speed limit to 20 mph — all efforts to change the way people travel. The D.C. Council recently mandated that future private developments include electric-vehicle charging stations and gave officials more flexibility to increase parking rates in high-demand areas to discourage driving — two measures that city leaders say will help the District meet its climate goals.

But officials said that meeting the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 will require more collaborative action. Marootian said the city plans to work with Maryland and Virginia, which haven't yet signed onto the pact.

The District and the other jurisdictions will create an advisory board to guide investments and define goals and metrics for measuring progress, officials said.

The participating jurisdictions say they anticipate the new requirements could prompt distributors to use cleaner-burning biofuels or innovate with new technologies, and the alliance will enable the jurisdictions to work together on creating new policies that reduce pollution and advance shared goals of equity and environmental justice.