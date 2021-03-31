Filipinos are cycling their way through the pandemic

Climate Solutions
MANILA — Before one of the longest lockdowns in the world, millions in this congested Philippine capital region suffered a hellish daily commute.
Trains broke down regularly, and roads were so clogged that the cost of lost productivity was estimated at about $72 million daily.
When public transportation ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, cyclists from all walks of life and bikes of all shapes and sizes took to the road.
But Filipino cyclists are up against more than just weather and pollution.
Last month, cycling advocates called on the government to spend more than $16 million to build about 190 miles of bike lanes protected from aggressive drivers.
And they beat back a plan by officials to require cyclists to wear clear face shields — in addition to masks — as a covid precaution by arguing the shields could hinder vision on the road.
Celine Tabinga, an analyst at the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said policymakers need to consider ways to accommodate alternative forms of transportation instead of harboring “the wrong perception that cycling is not safe.”
Many cyclists brave urban hazards because they have no choice. Noel Olid, a radiology technician at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, is among the workers who resorted to cycling during lockdown.
Bicycles “take up the parking lot now — security guards, engineering, personnel, including the women,” said Olid, who used an old bike. He is unlikely to return to using public transport even after the pandemic. Biking is cheaper, he said, but most of all, “I control my own time.”
William and Sugar Ang, a couple working at a social enterprise that employs local artisans, were already cycling before the pandemic.
After the lockdown, they persuaded around nine other colleagues to start commuting by bike.
Most are neighbors, and they typically travel together.
On the road, Sugar is an assertive navigator, calling out to her companions when to go. Their model of choice is a mountain bike, to navigate Manila’s many bumps and potholes.
Eric Cadiz runs the bike shop Weird Cycles in Lipa City, about an hour south of Manila, where he builds bamboo bikes to order.
He says the charm of a bamboo bike is its accessibility, affordability and the fact that it can be built in just two days.
“That’s why they call it the people’s bike,” he said.
Valerie De Guzman, who manages a Facebook group for bamboo bike enthusiasts, said membership grew from about 100 to more than a thousand in the past year.
What she loves the most, she says, is finding out where the materials are from, and who put them together — “the story behind each bike.”
Arthur Azcuna used to compete in motocross, but an accident in 1999 left him paralyzed from the waist down.
His siblings in the United States introduced him to handcycling, which he uses as cross-training for his main sport, archery.
Now a Paralympic athlete, Azcuna says the road can be doubly daunting for people with disabilities.
As a precaution, he wears bright colors, has a flag and lights strapped on his bike, and always carries his phone in case of emergencies.
Azcuna has gone as far as Tagaytay — an uphill city around 40 miles south of Metro Manila — while handcycling. Once, he busted a tire on a utility hole.
“It’s a bit scary on the road, but I’m used to it,” he said. “I know what I have to do on two wheels.”
A 2020 survey by Social Weather Stations, a nonprofit research institution, found great support for walking and cycling among Filipinos, with almost 90 percent saying that public transport and pedestrians should be prioritized over private vehicles.
Last month, the Department of Transportation promised to establish about 90 miles of bike lanes by the end of this year. It cited the survey as “proof that the face of transportation in the country is indeed changing.”
For Azcuna, the heightened awareness regarding cycling is progress. Though it’s unclear whether traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels, he thinks cyclists are there to stay.
“They’ll see the benefits — maybe they’ve gotten stronger, or gotten less sick,” he said. “You really feel lighter on a bike.”
