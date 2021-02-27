Old batteries from electric cars get a new life off the grid

Quartzsite, Ariz., bills itself as “the RV boondocking capital of the world.” Thousands of people flock to the town each winter, drawn by the promise of warm weather and free camping on federal property run by the Bureau of Land Management.

With nowhere to plug in, most of these repurposed school buses and tricked-out vans run on generators. The steady hum of the gasoline-and diesel-powered machines fills the desert air.