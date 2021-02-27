Old batteries from electric cars get a new life off the grid

Climate Solutions
Quartzsite, Ariz., bills itself as “the RV boondocking capital of the world.” Thousands of people flock to the town each winter, drawn by the promise of warm weather and free camping on federal property run by the Bureau of Land Management.
With nowhere to plug in, most of these repurposed school buses and tricked-out vans run on generators. The steady hum of the gasoline-and diesel-powered machines fills the desert air.
Nina Riggio for The Washington Post
But with some solar panels, repurposed car batteries and a little ingenuity, Ryan Pohl is helping this nomadic community go green.
Pohl, 32, is the founder of High Desert Off Grid, a one-man operation that repurposes used lithium batteries from electric vehicles for campers and RVs.
When charged by solar panels, batteries allow people to replace polluting generators with a completely clean and renewable source of energy.
“I want to illustrate the importance of not throwing these batteries in the trash,” Pohl said.
With President Biden and automakers pledging to increase the number of electric cars on the road, production of new lithium-ion car batteries is ramping up.
As an electric car ages, the storage capacity of its battery declines. Some 11 million electric tons of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach the end of their utility between now and 2030, according to Chemical and Engineering News. There are a few ways to recycle those materials.
But a battery that’s too depleted to run a car still has plenty to offer someone living off-grid, Pohl said.
Operating out of a converted trailer, Pohl breaks down old Nissan Leaf batteries found on Craigslist, in junkyards or at auto auctions.
Each 48-cell car battery can be repackaged into eight off-grid units, which can provide an RV or converted van with enough energy to keep the lights on and appliances running.
Pohl uses a computer program of his own design to automatically manage the load on the batteries he installs. The software tracks energy usage and optimizes when certain appliances are running to maximize efficiency.
Pohl’s interest in battery refurbishing began in 2015, while he was working as a mechanical engineer for truck manufacturer Daimler AG in Portland, Ore. On weekends, he would drive to Mount Hood, where he spent his days skiing and nights sleeping in a 2004 Chevy Astro van.
To make those nights more comfortable, he bought an old EV battery pack and hooked it up to solar panels on the van’s roof.
Then Pohl broke up with his girlfriend. His lease was almost up, and his contract with Daimler was about to expire.
“I did what any young, heartbroken person does,” Pohl said: he packed things into his van, drove to Moab, Utah, and started a new life off the grid.
In the desert, other RVers grew curious about Pohl’s setup — and wanted one for themselves. Word-of-mouth has fueled a thriving business. The RV hub of Quartzsite is the perfect place to sell his wares.
The batteries and solar panels Pohl installs are cheaper than off-the-shelf products and can save off-grid dwellers hundreds on generator fuel.
Pohl’s efforts are also motivated by concern for the planet. In his travels, he has seen habitats destroyed by mining operations and huge tracts of land overtaken by landfills.
“We need to stop consuming new things and re-use the old,” he said. “Turn something that’s trash into something that’s gold — that’s the idea.”
